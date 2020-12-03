Sam Darnold: I take full responsibility for the way I’ve played

Getty Images

Another disappointing Jets season is coming to an end and this may be the last one for quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Jets are 0-11 and on track for the No. 1 overall pick if they continue to play to the same level they’ve been at all season. That’s expected to be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who would be asked to be the franchise quarterback that the Jets hoped Darnold would be when they traded up to take him in 2018.

On Thursday, Jets head coach Adam Gase said that he hasn’t done a good enough job of helping Darnold fulfill those expectations. Darnold spoke to reporters later in the day and said that he points the finger at himself.

“I take full responsibility for the way I’ve played,” Darnold said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I haven’t played well enough. . . . We have great people in this organization. With that being said, everyone is going to take blame for certain parts of us not winning.”

When you’re 0-11, there’s ample blame to go around. There’s also going to be a lot of change come the offseason and neither Darnold nor Gase seems likely to be around when the Jets return to action.