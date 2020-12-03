Saquon Barkley spoke with Adrian Peterson about returning from a torn ACL

USA Today Sports

When Giants running back Saquon Barkley tore his ACL in September, the first person who came to mind was Adrian Peterson.

Now with the Lions in his 14th pro season, Peterson tore his ACL late in 2011. But remarkably, he nearly broke the single-season rushing record in 2012 — amassing 2,097 yards en route to MVP, offensive player of the year, and comeback player of the year honors.

Barkley and Peterson connected in October.

“The day before surgery, I got to chat with AP for a very long time and I could see myself continuing to chat with him throughout the whole process,” Barkley said Thursday, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.

Barkley is now in the middle of his extensive rehab process, hoping to continue his career trajectory just as it was before the ACL tear. He said Thursday there’s “no doubt in my mind” that he’ll be the same player as he was before.

“I think a positive mindset is going to be a thing that helps you get through a lot of things in life, and that’s the mindset I’m going to have,” Barkley said. “That I know — not just that I think, I know — that I’m going to be able to come out and be a better player. That’s what I’m gonna challenge myself with.”

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft is expected to be ready for training camp next summer.