Steelers, Chiefs can clinch playoff spots this week

Getty Images

The Steelers took a step closer to the postseason with a win over the Ravens on Wednesday and they can sew up a berth on Monday night.

If the Steelers beat or tie the Washington Football Team, they will secure one of the seven playoff spots in the AFC. Even if the Steelers lose, they can end up with a spot in the postseason. If the Raiders, Dolphins, or Colts lose or tie this weekend, the Steelers would be in even if they lose for the first time this season.

The No. 2 team in the AFC can also punch its ticket this week. The Chiefs will be in if they win. There are a variety of scenarios where they get in with a tie and they’ll be in with a loss if the Raiders, Ravens, and Colts all lose.

Both teams can also clinch their divisions. The Chiefs will be AFC West champs with a win and a Raiders loss or tie. They can also wrap up the title with a tie and a Raiders loss to the Jets.

The Steelers need to win while the Browns lose and they clinch the strength of victory tiebreaker. That may leave things open for another week.

One NFC team can clinch a berth. If the Saints win and the Bears lose to or tie the Lions, New Orleans will be playoff bound. There are also a couple of scenarios where the Saints wrap up a spot, but both require losses by the Bears and Vikings as well as other results.