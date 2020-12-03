Steelers place Bud Dupree on IR, sign Antoine Brooks to 53-man roster

USA Today Sports

The Steelers have officially placed linebacker Bud Dupree on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Dupree will miss the rest of the regular season after tearing his ACL during Wednesday’s game against the Ravens.

As a corresponding move, Pittsburgh has signed safety Antoine Brooks from its practice squad to the 53-man roster. The Steelers selected Brooks in the sixth round of this year’s draft. He played two games earlier this season, recording five special teams snaps against the Cowboys in Week Nine and 28 defensive snaps against the Bengals in Week 10.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Thursday the team will look to Alex Highsmith to replace Dupree at linebacker for the reset of the season.