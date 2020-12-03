Tavon Austin thankful for another chance to show he’s still explosive with Packers

Getty Images

Wide receiver Tavon Austin is excited to have another opportunity in the NFL after signing with the Green Bay Packers.

Austin signed with the Packers on Tuesday after clearing COVID intake protocols and helps add some depth at wide receiver for the Packers as they push toward the postseason.

“I’m thankful,” Austin said, via Steve Megargee of the Associated Press. “One thing I can say is I’m thankful. It’s been a long road for me through my injuries. It’s been a long road for somebody just really trusting in me.”

Austin was most recently with the San Francisco 49ers in training camp. However, a knee injury led to his placement on injured reserve before being released with an injury settlement.

Austin has just 34 catches for 364 yards and three touchdowns over the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in 37 total games with nine starts over that span. Eighteen of those games came without Austin recording a single catch.

But Austin says he’s still got the athleticism that made him a top ten pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2013.

“I’m still explosive,” Austin said Wednesday. “If anything, I’m still 4.3. If I ain’t 4.2 no more, I know I’m 4.3. I felt like my workout spoke for itself how explosive I was and things like that.

“Hopefully I just come and add a little more threat to the offense, just free people open and sometimes I get the ball as well and show what I can do.”