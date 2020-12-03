Terry McLaurin increasing production from the slot

USA Today Sports

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin had a solid rookie year, but he’s become one of the league’s most productive pass catchers in Year 2.

Part of the reason why is that McLaurin increased his role within the offense. The wide receiver has started to run more routes from the slot, which has led to more targets. Through Week 12, McLaurin is No. 5 with 963 yards receiving and No. 11 with 69 receptions. But he’s tied for No. 5 with 102 targets.

“Now, I would probably say I comfortably play in all three positions of this offense,” McLaurin said Wednesday, via NBC Sports Washington. “I feel like coach [Scott] Turner does a really good job of moving me around. They ask a lot of me.”

The Football Team may be asking a lot of McLaurin, but he’s also been delivering. If Washington ends up winning the NFC East, McLaurin’s production will be a significant factor.