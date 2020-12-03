Tua Tagovailoa limited again in Thursday practice

USA Today Sports

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said the team will decide on Sunday whether Ryan Fitzpatrick or Tua Tagovailoa will start at quarterback against the Bengals.

While Flores has been consistent in saying Tagovailoa is the starter if healthy, the thumb injury Tagovailoa suffered last week has kept him as a limited participant in practice again on Thursday.

The rest of the Dolphins injury report was largely unchanged from Wednesday, as the club prepares for the Bengals. Wide receiver Malcolm Perry (chest) was limited after he didn’t practice on Wednesday. Running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and guard Solomon Kindley (foot) were also limited.

Safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder), cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder), defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder), cornerback Jamal Perry (foot), tight end Adam Shaheen, and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist) were full participants.