Tyreek Hill is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has had plenty of big days over the year, but none bigger than last Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Hill set career highs with 13 catches and 269 receiving yards in the 27-24 win over the Buccaneers. Hill also caught three touchdown passes for the second time in his career.

The NFL named Hill the AFC’s offensive player of the week in recognition of an effort that left Hill as the league leader in receiving yards. DK Metcalf passed Hill on Monday night and the race for that crown will be settled in the weeks to come.

It’s the second time Hill has taken weekly offensive honors. He is also a two-time AFC special teams player of the week.