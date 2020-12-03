Vic Fangio: Tyreek Hill definitely the fastest receiver I’ve seen in the NFL

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio got his first job in professional football in the USFL in 1984, moved into the NFL with the Saints in 1986, and has been in the league every year other than 2010, so he’s had a pretty good view of the league’s offensive players over the last 35 years.

On Thursday, he said one of the players that his team will be facing on Sunday is almost without peer when it comes to his speed.

“Tyreek Hill is definitely the fastest receiver I’ve seen in my days in the NFL and that’s a lot of days,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I think the only offensive guys I can compare to him from a speed standpoint, one would be Bo Jackson.”

None of the three games that Hill has played against Fangio’s Broncos has been as overwhelming as the one he turned in against the Buccaneers last week, but the sum total has still helped the Chiefs to three blowout wins. He has 14 catches for 196 yards and four touchdowns in games Kansas City has won by a combined score of 96-25.