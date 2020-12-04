Adam Gase: Frank Gore will keep carrying a big workload

Getty Images

At 37 years old, Frank Gore is the oldest running back in the NFL. He’s also the Jets’ leading rusher, with 141 carries for 521 yards this season. Jets coach Adam Gase sees no reason Gore should slow down.

Some would suggest that a winless team like the Jets should be focusing on giving opportunities to young players. And some would suggest that it’s just not feasible for a 37-year-old running back to keep touching the ball 21 times a game, as Gore did when he had 18 carries and three catches in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. But Gase says Gore will keep plugging along.

“I think, with the amount of games we’ve got left, I feel good about [Gore’s workload]. I mean, watching him practice, you can’t tell,” Gase said, via the New York Post. “He still looks pretty good in practice.”

Whether Gore can find an NFL running back job next year at age 38 remains to be seen. But he’s more likely to be a running back next year than Gase is to be a head coach.