Adam Gase: Jets loved Henry Ruggs, but couldn’t pass on Mekhi Becton

Getty Images

At 0-11, the 2020 Jets are a team with countless “what if” moments. Head coach Adam Gase revealed one that happened during the spring.

New York plays Las Vegas this Sunday, prompting a discussion of Raiders rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs. Per Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Gase said the Jets “loved” Ruggs coming out of Alabama and were “definitely interested” in the wideout.

But the Jets needed a left tackle and Louisville’s Mekhi Becton was too good for the team to pass up at No. 11 overall.

The Raiders selected Ruggs a pick later and the rest is history.

Becton has started eight games this season, playing 60 percent of New York’s offensive snaps. Ruggs has started nine games as a rookie, making 17 receptions for 312 yards and a touchdown.

Ruggs may be the difference in the Raiders-Jets 2020 matchup. Last year, the Raiders failed to score a touchdown at MetLife Stadium, as the Jets won a laugher, 34-3.