Allen Robinson added to injury report, listed as questionable along with Khalil Mack

Getty Images

Wide receiver Allen Robinson was added to the Bears injury report on Friday.

Robinson is listed as questionable after getting in a limited practice. He left practice early with a knee injury in what head coach Matt Nagy called a precautionary move.

That’s also how Nagy couched the decision to have linebacker Khalil Mack sit out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a back injury. Nagy said he is confident Mack will play, but he was listed as questionable.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (hamstring, Achilles), left tackle Charles Leno (toe), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee), quarterback Nick Foles (hip), right guard Germain Ifedi (calf), linebacker James Vaughters (knee), and linebacker Josh Woods (foot) are also listed as questionable.