Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas have no injury designation, Janoris Jenkins out

Getty Images

Though they were limited participants in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, the Saints did not give running back Alvin Kamara (foot) or wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) an injury status for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

However, the Saints won’t have starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who is out with a knee injury. Jenkins did not practice all week after suffering the injury while making an interception last week against the Broncos. Jenkins has three interceptions and 10 passes defensed this season.

New Orleans also declared wide receiver Marquez Callaway (knee), running back Ty Montgomery (hamstring), and defensive end Marcus Davenport (concussion) out.

Wide receiver Deonte Harris (neck) and cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring) are questionable.