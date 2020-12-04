Bengals won’t have defensive line coach Sunday

Getty Images

The Bengals won’t have one of their assistant coaches for Sunday’s game. But that’s an upgrade over what they have coached with the past three weeks.

They were down two assistants last week, three the week before that and four the week before that.

Defensive line coach Nick Eason won’t attend Sunday’s game for COVID-19-related reasons, the team announced Friday. Defensive assistant coach Gerald Chatman will assume Eason’s responsibilities.

Eason also missed last week’s game, and a report indicated Eason had tested positive for COVID-19.

Of course, the Bengals (2-8-1) have a bigger absence, with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow having undergone successful reconstructive knee surgery in Los Angeles this week.