Blake Bortles: We were in the wrong for violating COVID-19 protocols

Getty Images

For a time Saturday, Blake Bortles thought he would be the only quarterback cleared to play against the Saints. He was sitting in the back of the room with Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for COVID-19, and the team’s other two quarterbacks in the front.

But the league ultimately decided to err on the side of caution and deemed Bortles also a “high-risk” close contact.

“Obviously, we were in the wrong,’’ Bortles said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “We didn’t have our masks on. It was a red flag with that. So we made a mistake, had kind of a brain fart for a moment. What’s unfortunate is we’ve been really good all year as a quarterback group about wearing masks and our trackers. I thought it was unfortunate. They handled it how they handled it. Wish it was different, wish we made a better decision and could have fixed it.’’

Bortles said the quarterbacks had a “lapse in judgment” in the film room last Tuesday, during their off day, and again the following day after practice. The team fined the quarterbacks, coach Vic Fangio confirmed earlier this week.

“All of us were wearing it, but you pull it down underneath your chin when you’re talking,’’ Bortles said. “I think all of us were doing that at times, not pulling it back up and keeping it safe and secure the whole time where we had a lapse in judgment.”