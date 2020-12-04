Brian Flores does not name starting quarterback on Friday afternoon

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said he plans to make a decision on whether Tua Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick will start against in Week 13 on Friday. But he didn’t give any indication on who that will be.

“We’ll review the film and talk about the quarterback situation,” Flores said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Tagovailoa injured his left thumb during a practice last week and did not play in the Week 12 win over the Jets. The rookie quarterback was limited in Friday’s session.

“Any time you’re dealing with something that bothers you there is an impact on accuracy and velocity,” Flores said. “Obviously, that’s part of the evaluation. We’ve gone through it throughout the entire week. Both guys have practiced. We have to make a decision. And we’ll make a decision.”

Tagovailoa has completed 62 percent of his passes for 602 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions in his rookie year. Fitzpatrick has completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,909 yards with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

No matter who starts at quarterback, the 7-4 Dolphins need a victory over the 2-8-1 Bengals to keep pace in the AFC playoff race.