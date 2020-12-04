Browns activate Sione Takitaki, Joe Jackson from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Browns have activated linebacker Sione Takitaki and defensive end Joe Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday morning.

Takitaki was placed on the list last Wednesday and Jackson last Tuesday. Both players are now cleared to practice and play.

Takitaki has appeared in 10 games this season, starting eight. He had a pick six off Carson Wentz in Cleveland’s Week 11 victory over Philadelphia.

Jackson has played three games this season, recording five total tackles and a fumble recovery.