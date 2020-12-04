Cam Jordan named NFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

For the first time since 2017, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is the NFC defensive player of the month.

In five November games, Jordan recorded 5.0 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and six tackles for loss. Jordan’s best game came against the Falcons on Nov. 22, as he posted 3.0 sacks and three tackles for loss in the contest.

Jordan was a key cog for the surging New Orleans defense, which has let up an average of just seven points over the last four games. He has a total of 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits in 2020.