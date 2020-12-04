Cam Newton listed as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton downplayed the abdomen injury that put him on the team’s injury report this week, but his presence in the lineup against the Chargers isn’t considered a sure thing.

Newton was limited in practice for the third straight day and he is listed as questionable to play on Sunday. It’s the first time Newton has been on the injury report this season, but he did miss one game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Brian Hoyer started in his place against the Chiefs, but was benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Hoyer has been inactive in recent games, so Stidham would likely play if Newton can’t go.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (groin), defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), defensive tackle Byron Cowart (back), safety Kyle Dugger (toe), kicker Nick Folk (back), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), cornerback J.C. Jackson (hip), fullback Jakub Johnson (knee), guard Shaq Mason (calf), wide receiver Matthew Slater (knee), and running back J.J. Taylor (quadricep) join Newton in the questionable category.