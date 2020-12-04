Carlos Dunlap misses second practice with Seahawks on Thursday

Getty Images

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap missed a second day of practice with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday due to a foot injury sustained Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While head coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that an MRI should the injury wasn’t significant, it has put his availability for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants into double.

Since joining Seattle last month after a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, Dunlap has helped spark a pass rush that had been mostly ineffective through the first six weeks of the season. The Seahawks have 19 sacks in the four games Dunlap has appeared in with Dunlap responsible for four of those sacks himself. Seattle has jumped from the bottom third of the lead into a tie for seventh in sack production since Dunlap has been in the lineup.

Also missing practice for Seattle on Thursday were running back Carlos Hyde (toe), right tackle Brandon Shell (high-ankle sprain), cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and running back Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee). Left tackle Duane Brown also sat out for rest purposes.

Hyde received the most carries Monday night for Seattle despite Chris Carson‘s return to the lineup. With Homer likely to miss another game as well, it could leave the team a touch short-handed at running back if Hyde is unable to play. Carson was limited as well in practice due to the foot injury that forced him to miss the four games ahead of the Eagles game.

Flowers has been playing well at right cornerback for Seattle since injuries to Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar led to him rejoining the starting lineup. D.J. Reed would likely get the shot opposite Griffin if Flowers can’t play.

Cedric Ogbuehi would likely get a second start at tackle in place of Shell.

Right guard Damien Lewis was limited with a groin injury. Backup center Kyle Fuller (high-ankle sprain) and guard Jordan Simmons (calf) were also limited.