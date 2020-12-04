Casey Hayward questionable for Chargers

USA Today Sports

Starting cornerback Casey Hayward is one of four Chargers players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Hayward (groin) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday after missing last week’s game against the Bills. He’s recorded 30 total tackles and six passes defensed in 2020.

Los Angeles also listed defensive end Uchenna Nwosu (chest), running back Kalen Ballage (ankle), and wide receiver Joe Reed (ribs) as questionable.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (back) is doubtful for the contest.