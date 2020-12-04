Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of practice again with illness but should play

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed practice again Friday with an illness.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, though, is optimistic about Edwards-Helaire’s availability for Sunday.

“We think we’re going to get him back,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Edwards-Helaire has a stomach virus.

The Chiefs have Le'Veon Bell and Darrel Williams behind Edwards-Helaire, who has 181 touches for 926 yards and five touchdowns.

The Chiefs have ruled out linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (ankle). O’Daniel didn’t practice this week.