Colts activate DeForest Buckner from COVID-19 list

The Colts will have a big part of their defensive line back for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Buckner missed last Sunday’s loss to the Titans while on the list and his absence was noticeable as Derrick Henry ran all over the defense.

Buckner is the third player to return to active duty this week. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and running back Jonathan Taylor were the others to come off the COVID-19 reserve list.

Buckner has 40 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in 10 games for the Colts this season.