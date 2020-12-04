Dalvin Cook is the NFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Vikings climbed back into the playoff race in November and running back Dalvin Cook‘s play had a lot to do with that.

Cook ran 127 times for 641 yards and six touchdowns while the Vikings went 4-1 in their five games over the course of the month. Cook also caught 17 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown in those games.

The NFL recognized Cook as the NFC offensive player of the month on Friday. He was also named the conference’s offensive player of the week in back-to-back weeks to kick off November.

Cook and the Vikings will be trying to even their record at 6-6 against the Jaguars on Sunday. If they can, the final four weeks will offer a shot at the postseason and Cook’s play will be a key part of that effort.