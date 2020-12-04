D’Andre Swift remains out of practice with illness, Kenny Golladay improving

Getty Images

Lions running back D'Andre Swift is still not practicing with an illness, while wide receiver Kenny Golladay is getting better.

Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said today that Swift remains out of practice with an illness that the Lions say is not COVID-19 and is also not related to the concussion he suffered two weeks ago. Bevell said that if Swift plays at all on Sunday against the Bears, it would be a small package of plays because he hasn’t had any practice work.

“He missed a bunch of time in training camp so we’re just building him up a little bit more and a little bit more,” he said. “We just have to see as far as the game, some very specific stuff so he can go out there and play fast.”

Bevell also said wide receiver Kenny Golladay improving every day and Bevell is hopeful that Golladay can go.

“I love Kenny,” Bevell said. “He’s a super competitive guy. He wants to be out there for his teammates, he wants to be out there playing ball for himself, and he’s a game changer for us when he’s out there.”

Bevell, who was offensive coordinator until he was promoted after Matt Patricia’s firing, has said he views the rest of the season as his five-game audition to prove he can be a head coach. He’d like to have Swift and Golladay, perhaps his two best playmakers, to help him audition.