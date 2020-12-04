Deebo Samuel returns to full participation

Getty Images

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday morning he expected receiver Deebo Samuel to practice Friday afternoon.

Samuel did practice, returning to full participation after getting a day off upon the 49ers’ move to Arizona.

Although the team listed Samuel with a hamstring injury, Shanahan indicated it was more about managing Samuel’s workload than his injury that kept him from practicing Thursday. Samuel played 62 of 72 snaps Sunday in his return from a three-week absence.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley‘s hamstring injury limited him again Friday. The 49ers need him to play the slot.

The 49ers’ top nickel backs, K'Waun Williams and Jamar Taylor, won’t play. Williams (ankle) is expected to miss another game after sitting out practice again Friday, and Taylor is out for the season with a torn ACL.