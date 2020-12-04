Derek Carr: Fumbles not a stat I’m proud of

Getty Images

The Raiders had a disastrous day in Atlanta in Week 12 and Derek Carr‘s turnovers played a big role in it.

Carr threw an interception and lost three fumbles in the 43-6 loss. He has now lost a league-high eight fumbles this season and his 31 lost fumbles are more than any other player since the start of the 2014 season.

Carr said this week that the fumbles are “not a stat I’m proud of” and that he’s worked to understand where the miscues are coming from.

“When something like that happens, I just try my best to look at the film and see what could I have done better in that play,” Carr said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And sometimes I have to take a deep breath and realize sometimes there is nothing you could do about it.”

The Raiders have 12 turnovers in their five losses this season and three turnovers in their six wins, which suggests anything Carr can do to limit them in the final five weeks would be a major boost to the team’s hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since head coach Jon Gruden returned to the team.