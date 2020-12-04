Dolphins put Matt Breida on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Dolphins were without running back Matt Breida because of an illness at Friday’s practice and head coach Brian Flores declined to say whether it was related to COVID-19.

A firmer answer came later in the day. The Dolphins announced that Breida has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He will not play against the Bengals as a result.

The Dolphins are expected to be without two other backs as well. Salvon Ahmed and DeAndre Washington are both listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week.

Flores said that Myles Gaskin may be activated from injured reserve. If so, he’ll likely team with Patrick Laird to make up the team’s backfield options on Sunday.