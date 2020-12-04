Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz understands he needs to play better

Getty Images

Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz has been one of the most scrutinized quarterbacks of the 2020 season — and for good reason.

After 12 weeks, the 2016 No. 2 overall pick leads the league with 15 interceptions and has been sacked a league-high 46 times. He’s also 31st among qualified passers with a 58.1 completion percentage, ahead of only Denver’s Drew Lock.

On Friday, Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson revealed Wentz spoke to the team during the week, taking accountability for his poor performance.

“He understands that he needs to play better,” Pederson said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “And for him to stand up and take ownership there with the team and, really, quite frankly show vulnerability, I think is a sign of growth in any player.”

Though Wentz is in his fifth season, Pederson feels like that’s still relatively young for a quarterback. So Wentz taking that approach illustrates the quarterback’s maturity and leadership before a critical stretch of the season.

“It was good to see,” Pederson said. “And conversations that he and I have had over the last month, hopefully, have kind of spurred him in that right direction.”

But more than just taking accountability, Wentz’s play must improve significantly if the Eagles are going to turn their season around in December.