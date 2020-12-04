Doug Pederson confirms he’s given up some play-calling duties

USA Today Sports

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed a Philadelphia Inquirer report that he’s given up some play-calling duties on Friday morning — though he didn’t get into specifics.

Pederson didn’t explain why he’s split up the responsibilities, though he said it’s his decision and it has gone “great” when it’s happened.

“I’m still the play-caller. If I’m going to be a part of the solution to our offensive woes, then I’m going to part of the solution and whatever that takes and whatever that looks like,” Pederson said, via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I have to dig deep and soul search because I love doing it.”

The Inquirer‘s report on Thursday said Eagles passing game coordinator Press Taylor has called plays multiple times recently, and senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello has called two-minute situations.

The Eagles are currently 25th in points, 28th in yards, and 30th with 21 giveaways. At 3-7-1, Philadelphia still has a chance to make the postseason in this year’s lowly NFC East. But no matter who is calling offensive plays, those numbers have to improve.