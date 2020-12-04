Geno Atkins named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins has been named this week’s Community MVP.

It’s the third straight year that Atkins has received the honor. All three times the award has come after Atkins and his wife Kristen have held their “Atkins Week of Giving” around the Thanksgiving holiday.

The family’s efforts took place in Cincinnati and Georgia and included providing 20 children with a shopping spree, giving gift cards to 30 National Guard members, delivering meals on Thanksgiving, arranging food deliveries for first responders, and more.

“My wife and I feel incredibly fortunate and grateful for all that we have and we love being able to impact other people’s lives, especially during the holiday season,” Atkins said in a statement.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Atkins’ foundation or a charity of his choice and Atkins will be eligible for the Alan Page Community MVP at the end of the season. He’s been a finalist for that award the last two years.