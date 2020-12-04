Giants list Daniel Jones as doubtful

Getty Images

Giants head coach Joe Judge might not be ruling quarterback Daniel Jones out for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but the team doesn’t expect to have him in the lineup.

Jones has been listed as doubtful to play. He hurt his hamstring early in the third quarter of last Sunday’s win over the Bengals and has worked on the side with trainers at practice this week.

Given Jones’ designation, Colt McCoy will likely be starting in Seattle on Sunday. He made his last start with Washington last season and went 6-of-10 for 31 yards in relief of Jones last weekend. Clayton Thorson would back him up.

Linebacker David Mayo is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He’s the only other Giants player with an injury designation.