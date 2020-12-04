Jarvis Landry feels he’s just getting started after big Week 12

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry hasn’t missed a game this season, but his production hasn’t been where it was in previous seasons.

Landry did not catch a touchdown before scoring in last Sunday’s 27-25 win over the Jaguars and he’s on pace for the fewest catches of his career. Preseason hip surgery, an in-season rib injury, and a string of bad weather might be to blame for that drop in productivity, but Landry believes his eight-catch, 143-yard day is a sign of things to come.

“It’s huge. I feel like I’m, in a sense, just getting started, so I’m excited,” Landry said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal. “I hope that more opportunities come. It challenges me, obviously, to continue to work hard, to continue to get my hands on the ball in practice and to continue to earn the trust of the coaches that have to be able to call these plays and put me in these type of situations for this team to make those type of plays.”

The Browns lead the league in rushing yards and they’re going to continue riding the Nick Chubb/Kareem Hunt tandem as far as it takes them. Any balance that Landry can provide in the passing game will be a welcome addition to the push for a playoff spot in Cleveland.