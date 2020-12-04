Jason Sanders named AFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders continued his strong season in November.

Sanders went 9-of-10 on field goals while the team was going 4-1 over their last five games. Six of those kicks were from at least 50 yards, including a 50-yarder with three minutes to play in the fourth quarter of a 34-31 win over the Cardinals in Week 9.

Sanders also hit all 13 extra points he tried last month and he was named the AFC’s special teams player of the month as a result of his efforts

It’s the second month in a row that Sanders has taken that honor. He’s now 24-of-25 on field goals and 26-of-26 on extra points over the course of the season.