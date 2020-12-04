Jeremy Chinn named defensive rookie of the month

USA Today Sports

Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn has been named defensive rookie of the month, taking home the honor for the second month in a row.

Chinn recovered fumbles for touchdowns on back-to-back defensive plays in the Panthers’ loss to the Vikings last week and led all rookies with 30 tackles in the month of November. He also forced a fumble and recorded a pass defensed in his three contests during the month, missing the team’s Week 9 contest against the Chiefs.

The Panthers may be 4-8 on the season, but Chinn appears to be in the driver’s seat to be named defensive player of the year. He’s recorded 87 total tackles, an interception, five passes defensed, a forced fumble, and his two fumble returns for touchdowns.