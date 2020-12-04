Jets place Alex Lewis on non-football injury list

Getty Images

Jets offensive guard Alex Lewis has gone on the non-football injury list. He must spend at least three weeks on NFI before becoming eligible to return.

Lewis, 28, is seeking help for an off-the-field issue, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

The Jets will pay Lewis, Cimini adds, though they aren’t required to do so.

The team benched Lewis last week, with coach Adam Gase calling it “an organizational decision.” Lewis initially appeared on the injury report last Friday as a limited participant for a non-injury-related reason.

Cimini reports Lewis and Gase had “a heated exchange that day during practice.” Gase has denied a verbal altercation.

Lewis has not practiced since.

The Jets re-signed Lewis to a three-year, $18.6 million contract this spring. He has started 21 games for the Jets at left guard.