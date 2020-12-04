Jets place Alex Lewis on non-football injury list

Posted by Charean Williams on December 4, 2020, 6:51 PM EST
Jets offensive guard Alex Lewis has gone on the non-football injury list. He must spend at least three weeks on NFI before becoming eligible to return.

Lewis, 28, is seeking help for an off-the-field issue, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

The Jets will pay Lewis, Cimini adds, though they aren’t required to do so.

The team benched Lewis last week, with coach Adam Gase calling it “an organizational decision.” Lewis initially appeared on the injury report last Friday as a limited participant for a non-injury-related reason.

Cimini reports Lewis and Gase had “a heated exchange that day during practice.” Gase has denied a verbal altercation.

Lewis has not practiced since.

The Jets re-signed Lewis to a three-year, $18.6 million contract this spring. He has started 21 games for the Jets at left guard.

  1. I think it was last year when the NFL and the Player association released information about an investigation into the Jaguars. Basically, the Union told the players “if you are a free agent, DO NOT sign with the Jaguars.” It was all Tom Coughlin that has his own rules and fines, and most of them were not allowed under the CBA. And when it went to grievances, the players eventually all won. And Coughlin, I believe, continued to do it.
    Soon after the report was released, Coughlin was let go.

    I can only imagine that this is how the Jets will decide to let Gase go the second after the season ends for them. “NFL report notes that Gase routinely violated the CBA to encourage injured players to return to play…Jets told him to stop, and he continued, so…we HAD to fire him. And..with the number one pick in the 2021 draft….the Jets select…”

