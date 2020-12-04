Joe Judge not ruling Daniel Jones out for Sunday

Getty Images

Though Daniel Jones hasn’t participated in practice yet this week, head coach Joe Judge still isn’t ruling him out for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Jones has only done work on the side with trainers this week. Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Judge said Friday that New York didn’t want to “open him up too much” during Thursday’s session. The Giants’ current plan is to see what Jones is able to do during Friday’s practice and how his hamstring responds to the long flight to Seattle.

For Jones to play, Judge said the team needs to see the quarterback is mobile enough to protect himself. The head coach also noted the young signal-caller has been doing everything he can to get back, but they won’t just take Jones’ word on how he feels.

If Jones can’t play, Colt McCoy would likely start against the Seahawks as the Giants try to hold on to their lead in the NFC East at 4-7.