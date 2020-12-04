John Harbaugh on Mark Andrews: No negative COVID consequences related to diabetes

Getty Images

Tight end Mark Andrews is one of the Ravens players who remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus during the recent outbreak inside the organization.

Andrews’ positive test drew a little extra attention because he has Type 1 diabetes and had been asked been asked about the possibility of opting out of playing this season as a result. While contracting COVID-19 can lead to other complications for people with diabetes, head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that Andrews has not had any of them at this point.

“I’ve not heard of any negative consequences in terms of the diabetes with Mark so that’s a positive,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Harbaugh said that the team expects to have some players come off the list in time for Friday’s practice, but didn’t name any of the players who could get back on the field.