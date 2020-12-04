Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram out for Raiders this weekend

Getty Images

The Raiders will have to bounce back from last weekend’s lopsided loss to the Falcons without the help of running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram.

Head coach Jon Gruden said that both players have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets. Jacobs sprained his ankle last weekend and Gruden said he was not sure if he’ll be back for Week 14.

Jacobs will be replaced as the lead back by Devontae Booker.

Abram will miss the game with a knee injury. Jeff Heath will likely take on a larger role in the secondary as a result of his absence. The rest of the team’s injury designations will be released later on Friday.