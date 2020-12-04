Julio Jones practices Friday, feels “really good” heading into Sunday

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones took a step backward when he went from a limited practice on Wednesday to not practicing at all on Thursday, but things headed in a better direction on Friday.

Jones returned to practice and told reporters that “every route I ran today, I didn’t feel anything” wrong with the hamstring that kept him from playing in Week 12. The lack of bad feelings left Jones with good feelings about Sunday’s game against the Saints.

“I feel really good going into Sunday’s game,” Jones said at his press conference.

Jones had two catches for 39 yards against the Saints in Week 11. He was limited to 22 snaps due to the hamstring injury.