Julio Jones, Todd Gurley listed as questionable

Neither wide receiver Julio Jones nor running back Todd Gurley played in Atlanta’s victory over Las Vegas last week, but they could be on the field against New Orleans in Week 13.

The Falcons listed Jones (hamstring) and Gurley (knee) as questionable for Sunday. Jones said he “didn’t feel anything” when running around during Friday’s practice and “feels really good” heading into the weekend, per William McFadden of the team’s official site.

Jones has played only eight games this year, making 45 receptions for 677 yards with three touchdowns.

In 10 games, Gurley has 610 yards rushing and nine rushing touchdowns.

Atlanta also listed defensive end Dante Fowler (hamstring) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (illness) as questionable. Guard James Carpenter (groin) is out.