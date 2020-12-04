Justin Herbert takes second straight offensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

The Chargers may not have much chance of making the playoffs, but they will come out of this year with one feather in their cap.

Justin Herbert has established himself as the team’s franchise quarterback. Herbert took over in Week 2 and he’s spent the last 10 games showing that the team was wise to make him the sixth overall pick of this year’s draft.

Herbert was 145-of-218 for 1,473 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions over the last five weeks. That performance wasn’t enough to help the Chargers win more than one game, but it was enough for the NFL to name him as the league’s offensive rookie of the month.

It’s the second straight monthly honor for Herbert and he’ll be a strong contender to be named the offensive rookie of the year if December is anything like the last two months.