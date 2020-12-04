Kenny Golladay out, Matthew Stafford and D’Andre Swift questionable for Lions

Getty Images

Lions head coach Darrell Bevell said on Friday that wide receiver Kenny Golladay‘s hip injury is improving, but it hasn’t improved to the point that he’ll actually be able to play against the Bears on Sunday.

Golladay has been ruled out for the fifth straight game and seventh time overall this season. That’s made for a disappointing year for a player who entered the season with an eye on a new contract, but has been limited to 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns because of his injuries.

Running back D'Andre Swift has been listed as questionable after missing a second straight practice with an illness. Swift missed the last two days with a concussion and Bevell said he will only play limited snaps if he is active.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced all week with a right thumb injury and has also been listed as questionable. He played with the injury in the team’s Thanksgiving loss to the Texans.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) and defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand (groin) are out. Defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh) and safety Tracy Walker (not injury related) are listed as questionable.