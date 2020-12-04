KhaDarel Hodge, Taywan Taylor ruled out

Getty Images

Browns receiver KhaDarel Hodge talked the talk, but he won’t get a chance to walk the walk.

Hodge, who questioned whether the Titans were a “super team” and intimated the Browns are a better team, injured a hamstring in practice Thursday. He will not play Sunday.

The Browns also won’t have receiver Taywan Taylor, who injured his neck Thursday. The Browns ruled out Taylor, too.

The Browns will have to promote a receiver or two from the practice squad, with Ja’Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies candidates for the call up.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) will miss a second consecutive game as expected.