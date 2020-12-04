Kyle Shanahan expects Deebo Samuel to practice Friday, play Monday

Getty Images

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel didn’t practice on Wednesday, but there’s no concern about his status for Monday’s game against the Bills.

Samuel was listed with a hamstring injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR that the wideout “wasn’t injured” and is “going to be good” for Monday night. Shanahan said Samuel needed some extra rest in his first game since Week 7.

“It takes the body a little bit of time to recover, and we’re in that bind of trying to get him to practice so he can get back in that football shape,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “But it’s tough to do that at this time of the year, especially when you put so much out there on Sunday. So, he needed an extra day to get some of that soreness out, and I kind of understand it because he’s in shape, but you’ve got to callus your body, and you’ve got to play a lot of football. And that’s been hard on him because he hasn’t been healthy, and it’s been that way for a number of our guys.”

Samuel looked plenty healthy last Sunday while catching 11 passes for 133 yards, so the team will likely give him all the rest he needs if it means he’ll be able to catch passes on gameday.