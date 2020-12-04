Myles Gaskin could be back with Dolphins short on healthy backs

Getty Images

The Dolphins are short on healthy running backs on the active roster, but the situation in the backfield could be improved by getting someone back from injured reserve.

Myles Gaskin returned to practice last week and worked all three days this week as he makes his way back from an MCL sprain. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said at Friday’s press conference that the team will discuss whether to activate him for Sunday’s game.

Gaskin would come in handy against the Bengals. Flores said that Salvon Ahmed and DeAndre Washington will both be listed as doubtful to play. Ahmed has a shoulder injury and Washington has a hamstring injury.

Flores also told reporters that running back Matt Breida was out sick on Friday. That leaves Patrick Laird as the only healthy back currently on the 53-man roster.