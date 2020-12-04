NFL restricts access to facilities for two days after each game

Getty Images

The NFL’s decision to close all facilities on Monday and Tuesday was just the beginning.

The league has informed all teams that all facilities will have limited access on the two days after each game.

The rule becomes effective on Monday, December 7, and it applies to all teams except those operating on a short week.

Players and coaches may come to the facility with clear restrictions. First, there can be no in-person meetings of any kind, involving two or more persons “There are no exceptions to this prohibition,” states the December 3 memo to all teams, a copy of which PFT has obtained.

Coaches may come fo the facility only to work in their offices. No meetings of coaches may happen.

Players can enter the facility only for medical treatment and recovery, with no more than 10 players in the weight room at any one time and with players only in areas that have video surveillance.

The rules underscore the league’s heightened awareness to the ongoing pandemic, and they show that the NFL will take extra measures aimed at allowing the remaining five weeks of the regular season to be played.