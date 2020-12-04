NFL Week 13 injury report roundup: Saints shorthanded on defense

Getty Images

There was no Thursday night game this week, so Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. There will be 12 games played that day and the 24 teams taking part in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday and Tuesday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Saints at Falcons

The Saints Defense has been on a hot streak, but they’ll be down a couple of key players in Atlanta this Sunday. DE Marcus Davenport (concussion) and CB Janoris Jenkins (knee) have been ruled out. WR Marquez Callaway (knee) and RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring) are also out. WR Deonte Harris (neck) and CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring) are listed as limited.

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) said he’s feeling well, but the Falcons listed him as questionable after he missed last Sunday’s win. RB Todd Gurley (knee) was also out for that game and drew the same listing. G James Carpenter (groin) will not play while DE Dante Fowler (hamstring) and CB Kendall Sheffield (illness) round out the questionable contingent.

Bengals at Dolphins

CB Tony Brown (hamstring) and G Alex Redmond (concussion) are out for the Bengals. DT Christian Covington (illness), C B.J. Finney (back), LS Clark Harris (illness), CB Darius Phillips (illness), WR Mike Thomas (hamstring), DT Xavier Williams (back), and S Brandon Wilson (hamstring) got questionable designations.

Dolphins running backs Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) are unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful. The Dolphins also placed RB Matt Breida on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, but they may get Myles Gaskin back from injured reserve. QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb) is considered questionable and the team offered no hints about his status. G Solomon Kindley (foot) and WR Malcolm Perry (chest) are also listed as questionable.

Raiders at Jets

The Raiders won’t have S Johnathan Abram (knee), DT Maliek Collins (hamstring, ankle), or RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) in the lineup on Sunday. DT Maurice Hurst (ankle, calf), CB Isaiah Johnson (groin), and CB Trayvon Mullen (illness) make up their questionable contingent.

G Alex Lewis (not injury related) is out for the Jets for the second straight week. G Pat Elflein (shoulder) and T George Fant (knee, ankle) are in the questionable group.

Colts at Texans

The Colts will play without T Anthony Castonzo (knee), LB Bobby Okereke (ankle), P Rigoberto Sanchez (illness), and S Khari Willis (back, quadricep). T Chaz Green (back) and TE Noah Togiai (knee) are listed as questionable.

Running backs Cullen Gillaspia (back) and C.J. Prosise (illness) are out for Houston. DT Ross Blacklock (illness) is their lone questionable player.

Browns at Titans

The Browns ruled WR KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring), WR Taywan Taylor (neck), and CB Denzel Ward (calf) out for Sunday. C Nick Harris (ankle) and DT Vincent Taylor (knee) are listed as questionable. They will get DE Myles Garrett back after a stint on the COVID-19 reserve list.

CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (knee), and T Isaiah Wilson (illness) will not play for the Titans. G Rodger Saffold (ankle) and DT Jeffery Simmons (knee) are listed as questionable.

Lions at Bears

It’s another week without WR Kenny Golladay (hip) for the Lions. DE Da'shawn Hand (groin) and CB Jeff Okudah (shoulder) are also out while DE Austin Bryant (thigh), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb), RB D'Andre Swift (illness), and S Tracy Walker (not injury related) drew questionable tags.

QB Nick Foles (hip), DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring), G Germain Ifedi (calf), T Charles Leno (toe), LB Khalil Mack (back), WR Darnell Mooney (knee), WR Allen Robinson (knee), LB James Vaughters (knee), and LB Josh Woods (foot) are questionable for the Bears. Robinson was added to the injury report Friday after getting hurt in practice, but head coach Matt Nagy indicated he left the workout as a precaution.

Jaguars at Vikings

LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), LB Kamalei Correa (hamstring), TE Ben Ellefson (knee), DT DaVon Hamilton (knee), and CB Sidney Jones (Achilles) will all miss the game for the Jaguars. WR Chris Conley (hip), T Jawaan Taylor (knee), and S Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) are considered questionable to play.

The best injury news for the Vikings is that RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) didn’t get an injury designation. TE Irv Smith (back) and DE D.J. Wonnum (ankle, back) have been ruled out for Minnesota.

Rams at Cardinals

The Rams ruled out LB Terrell Lewis (knee). C Brian Allen (knee) and DT Sebastian Joseph (hip) are listed as questionable.

S Jalen Thompson (ankle) is out for the Cardinals. DT Angelo Blackson (illness), DT Rashard Lawrence (calf), and S Charles Washington (groin) bring questionable designations into the weekend.

Giants at Seahawks

The Giants didn’t rule QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) out, but he is listed as doubtful. LB David Mayo (knee) is considered questionable.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expressed hope that DE Carlos Dunlap (foot) will play. For now, he’s listed as questionable. He was less hopeful about CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) and he’s listed as doubtful. RB Travis Homer (wrist, knee) and T Brandon Shell (ankle) are also listed as doubtful while G Kyle Fuller (ankle), RB Carlos Hyde (toe), and G Damien Lewis (groin) join Dunlap in the questionable category.

Patriots at Chargers

QB Cam Newton (abdomen) headlines a long list of questionable Patriots players. LB Ja'whaun Bentley (groin), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), DT Byron Cowart (back), S Kyle Dugger (toe), K Nick Folk (back), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), CB J.C. Jackson (hip), RB Jakob Johnson (knee), G Shaq Mason (calf), WR Matt Slater (knee), and RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep) make up the rest of the group.

Chargers LB Denzel Perryman (back) is unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful. RB Kalen Ballage (ankle), CB Casey Hayward (groin), DE Uchenna Nwosu (chest), and WR Joe Reed (ribs) are listed as questionable.

Eagles at Packers

S Rudy Ford (hamstring) is out for the Eagles and CB Darius Slay (calf) is listed as questionable.

The Packers won’t have C Corey Linsley (knee). LB Krys Barnes (calf), RB Tyler Ervin (ribs), and LB Za'Darius Smith (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Broncos at Chiefs

Broncos S Trey Marshall (shin) won’t play Sunday night. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), RB Phillip Lindsay (knee), and LB Malik Reed (shin) are listed as questionable.

The Chiefs ruled LB Dorian O'Daniel (ankle) out and listed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) as questionable. Head coach Andy Reid said the team expects Edwards-Helaire to play.