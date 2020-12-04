No injury designation for Dalvin Cook

Getty Images

The NFC’s offensive player of the month for November is set to play in the Vikings’ first game of December.

Running back Dalvin Cook was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned for a full practice on Friday. He did not receive any injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, so he’s set to continue the stretch that led the NFL to give him the award on Friday.

The Vikings are also set to have wide receiver Adam Thielen back from the COVID-19 reserve list as they try to get to 6-6 on the season.

Tight end Irv Smith Jr. (back) and defensive end D.J. Wonnum (ankle, back) have been ruled out for the Vikings. Everyone else on the active roster is clear to play from a medical perspective.