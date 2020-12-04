Patrick Mahomes named AFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been no stranger to accolades over the course of his NFL career and he landed another one on Friday.

Mahomes has been named the AFC’s offensive player of the month for November. It’s the third time that Mahomes has taken a monthly prize.

The Chiefs won all four of their games during the month and Mahomes went 132-of-181 for 1,598 yards, 14 touchdowns, and an interception. The month included a pair of 400-yard games and a five-touchdown outing against the Jets in Week 8.

Mahomes leads the league with 3,497 passing yards and has a 30:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the season. Those numbers and the Chiefs’ 10-1 record have made him the frontrunner to be named the NFL’s MVP for the second time in the last three seasons.